Ergates: 17-year-old in critical condition after road accident

A 17-year-old teenager was seriously injured in a road accident in Nicosia district in the early morning hours on Saturday, the Cyprus News Agency reports.
According to the police announcement, the accident took place around 4.15 am in the Ergates industrial zone, when a car with three passengers, two females aged 18 and 19, and a 17-year-old male, crashed into a power pole under circumstances being investigated.
The car was driven by the 18-year-old woman, who was later subjected to an alcohol test that found 17mg of alcohol in her bloodstream — 8mg higher than the maximum allowed.
The 17-year-old was taken by ambulance to Nicosia hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical.
