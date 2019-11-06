Menu
International

Erdogan says Turkey has captured Baghdadi’s wife

November 6, 2019 at 2:26pm
Edited by

Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the former Islamic State leader killed himself during a raid by U.S. special forces.

“The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this,” Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University. “But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn’t make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria.”

A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi’s sister, her husband and daughter.

You May Also Like

International
November 6, 2019

French film star Deneuve hospitalised after a stroke

Annie Charalambous
International
November 6, 2019

Several tourists stabbed in Jordanian city near Roman ruins

Andreas Nicolaides
International
November 6, 2019

US Senator Menendez calls for Turkey’s accountability for Syria atrocities

Andreas Nicolaides