ER nurses at state hospitals to strike for two hours on Wednesday

Nurses at emergency departments of general hospitals throughout the island will go on strike tomorrow (Wednesday) from 12:00 to 14:00 to protest against what they describe as unacceptable prevailing conditions. As well as over increasing incidents of violence against health professionals there.

A PASYNO union announcement also said that due to overcrowding at emergency departments in Limassol and Paphos state hospitals only situations assessed – under protocol 1 and 2 – as highly urgent by nurses and other screening officers there will be treated immediately.

And that if patients wished to go to First Aid departments then they should know that waiting time will be very long.

PASYNO’s announcement stressed: “The prevailing situation has reached its limits. Nurses and other health professionals are experiencing third world situations once again.

“Although the general health scheme (Gesy) has been introduced and public hospitals have become autonomous, it is not humanly possible to manage the situation at the risk of losing lives, patients and hospital staff.”

PASYNO also apologised to the public over the unavoidable inconvenience.

