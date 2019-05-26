Menu
Local

EP elections: Turnout at 19% at 12 noon, slightly up over 2014

May 26, 2019 at 12:43pm
Edited by

Turnout in voting for the European Parliament elections  at 12 noon is 19%  marginally up on the 18% in the European Elections of 2014. It was 30% in the Parliamentary Elections of 2016 and the Presidential Elections of 2018.

In Nicosia, the turnout was 24%, compared to 22% in the European Elections of 2014, 31% at the Parliamentary Elections of 2016 and 34% at the Presidential Elections of 2018.

In Limassol, the turnout was 18%, compared to 17%, 30% and 26% in the European Elections of 2014, the Parliamentary Elections of 2016 and the Presidential Elections of 2018 respectively, in Famagusta 19% compared to 16%, 28% and 28%, Larnaca 21% compared to 19%, 32% and 33%, Paphos 21% compared to 19%, 32% and 33%, voters abroad 17% compared to 13%, 15% and 18%.

At the special polling stations for Turkish Cypriots, the turnout was 3.3% compared to 1.35% in the European Elections of 2014.

 

