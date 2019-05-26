EP elections: Turnout at 10 am at 7.3%

Chief Returning Officer Kypros Kyprianou has announced that voting is running smoothly in Sunday’s European Elections in Cyprus, with the turnout at 10 am at 7.3%, compared to 6.4% in the European Elections of 2014, 10% at the Parliamentary Elections of 2016 and 10% at the Presidential Elections of 2018.

In Nicosia, the turnout was 10%, compared to 8% in the European Elections of 2014, 11% at the Parliamentary Elections of 2016 and 11% at the Presidential Elections of 2018.

In Limassol, the turnout was 6%, compared to 6%, 10% and 8% in the European Elections of 2014, the Parliamentary Elections of 2016 and the Presidential Elections of 2018 respectively, in Famagusta 7% compared to 5%, 10% and 9%, Larnaca 8% compared to 7%, 9% and 9%, Paphos 8% compared to 7%, 12% and 10%, voters abroad 5% compared to 4%, 7% and 7%.

At the special polling stations for Turkish Cypriots, the turnout was 1.3% compared to 0.4% in the European Elections of 2014.

The Chief Returning Officer pointed out the importance of the elections and called on all citizens to exercise their right to vote.