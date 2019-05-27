EP elections: exit polls show Disy first party, Edek seen as edging out Elam

Exit polls published by TV stations at 6 pm on Sunday show Disy likely to remain the biggest party and Edek edging far right Elam for the sixth seat in the European Parliament elections.

The CYBC poll shows Akel a close second, with Turkish Cypriot academic Niazi Kizilyurek securing the most preference votes. If the exit poll is correct, he will become the first Turkish Cypriot elected to the European Parliament.

The polls were published as soon as voting ended. Official results are expected to be announced at midnight.

They show Disy and Akel both securing two seats in the European Parliament, as was widely anticipated.

Diko also retains its seat. Edek which had been locked in a fight for sixth place with Elam is also seen as retaining its seat..

The exit polls:

CyBC

1 Disy 29-32%, Akel 26.5-29.5%, Diko 11.5% -14%, Edek 9-11%, Elam 6.5% -8.5%, Dipa 3.5% -4.5%, Greens-Citizens’ Alliance 2.5% -4%, Yiasemi 1-2%, rest 1.5%-2.5%.

Sigma

Disy 28-32%. Akel 26-30%, Diko 13 – 15.5%, Edek 9 -11.5%, Elam 7.5% -9.5%, Greens-Citizens’ Alliance 2-4%, Dipa 3 -4-5%.

Omega

Disy 28-32%, Akel 26.5 – 30.5%, Diko 11.5 – 14.5%, Edek 8-11%, Elam 7-10%, Greens – Citizen’s Alliance 2.2 -4.4%, Dipa 2.2 to 4.4%.

Antenna

Disy 3–33%, Akel 25-27% , Diko 11-13%, Edek 9-11%, Elam 8-10%, Greens- Citizens Alliance 3-4%, Dipa 3-5%, Yiasemi 1-2%.

Alpha

Disy 27.5-32.5%, Akel 25-30%, Diko 11-15%, Edek 8-11%, Elam 7.5-10.5%, Greens -Citizen’s Alliance 3-6%, Dipa 2-4.5%.