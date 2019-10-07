Energy, Cyprus problem and security in East Med on agenda of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt Summit

Energy issues, regional developments, security in the Eastern Mediterranean region, combating terrorism developments in the Cyprus problem and the relations between Egypt and the EU will be discussed, among other issues, at the Cyprus, Greece and Egypt Summit that will take place on Tuesday, in Cairo, according to a press release issued by the Presidency.

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will have on the sidelines of the Summit bilateral meetings with the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi and with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while a Joint Communique is expected to be issued.

The press release said that President Anastasiades will take part on October 8 in the Summit among Cyprus, Greece and Egypt that will take place in Cairo, with the participation of El Sisi and Mitsotakis.

The Cypriot delegation will also comprise Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou and state officers.

After the Summit, the three leaders will make statements to the media. They will also attend a working lunch in the framework of the Summit.

