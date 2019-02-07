Menu
Energy consumption in the EU increases for 3rd consucutive year, moving away from targets

February 7, 2019 at 3:59pm

In 2017, energy consumption in the European Union (EU) continued to increase for the third consecutive year, thus moving away from the energy efficiency targets. Primary energy consumption amounted to 1 561 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe), while final energy consumption reached 1 222 Mtoe. Compared with last year, both levels increased by around 1%.

In Cyprus primary energy consumption amounted to 2.5 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe). It was 2.4 in 2016 and 2.6 in 2006 (an average annual change of -0.2% per annum  between 2006 – 2017, and +4.4% between 2016 and 2017.

Final energy consumption in Cyprus amounted to 1.9 Mtoe in 2017, from 1.8 Mtoe in 2016 and 1.9 Mtoe in 2006 (or an annual change of -0.1% between 2006 and 2017 and +5.3 increase between 2016 and 2017).

In 2017, primary energy consumption fell compared to the previous year in eight Member States: Estonia (-4.2%, 5.6 Mtoe in 2017), the United Kingdom (-1.6%, 177.0 Mtoe), Ireland (-1.4%, 14.4 Mtoe), Sweden (-1.6%, 46.1 Mtoe), Finland(-1.2%, 31.7 Mtoe), the Netherlands (-0.5%, 64.5 Mtoe), France (-0.3%, 239.5 Mtoe) and Belgium (-0.3%, 49.1 Mtoe). The highest increase was recorded in Malta (+12.9%, 0.8 Mtoe in 2017), followed by Romania (+5.8%, 32.4 Mtoe), Spain (+5.4%, 125.6 Mtoe) and Slovakia (+5.1%, 16.1 Mtoe).

Among the 25 Member States where primary energy consumption decreased between 2006 and 2017, Greece (-2.4% p.a.) and Lithuania (-2.2% p.a.) recorded average annual decreases during the period of more than 2%. Consumption increased in Estonia (+1.2% p.a.), Poland (+0.7% p.a.) and Austria (+0.1% p.a.).

In 2017, final energy consumption fell compared to 2016 in only four Member States: Belgium (-1.2%, 36.0 Mtoe in 2017), the United Kingdom (-0.8%, 133.3 Mtoe), Italy (-0.6%, 115.2 Mtoe) and Slovenia (-0.3%, 4.9 Mtoe). The highest increases were recorded in Slovakia (+7.0%, 11.1 Mtoe in 2017), Malta (+6.7%, 0.6 Mtoe) and Poland (+6.5%, 71.0 Mtoe).

Among the 23 Member States where final energy consumption decreased between 2006 and 2017, only Greece (-2.3% p.a.) recorded an average annual decrease of more than 2%. Consumption grew in Malta (+2.7% p.a.), Poland (+1.4% p.a.), Lithuania (+0.7% p.a.), Austria (+0.3% p.a.), and Hungary (+0.1% p.a.).

(Cyprus News Agency)

