Menu
International

End of the road for PM May? What do betting odds show

March 23, 2019 at 12:55pm
Edited by

Betting odds indicate there is now a 20 percent chance that British Prime Minister Theresa May will be out of her job by the end of this month, Ladbrokes said on Saturday.

May’s office declined to comment on a report in The Times newspaper that discussions on a timetable for the prime minister to stand down were now under way.

But a Downing Street source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the report was incorrect.

The Times quoted an unidentified Downing Street source saying that even her closest allies believed it was inevitable she would have to resign.

REUTERS

Read More: Brexit to cost EU citizens up to €40 billion annually

You May Also Like

International
March 23, 2019

BREXIT: Thousands gather in London to demand new referendum (pics)

Andreas Nicolaides
International
March 23, 2019

U.S. ally declares Islamic State defeated, “caliphate” eliminated

Andreas Nicolaides
International
March 23, 2019

New Zealand reopens attacked mosques; many ‘march for love’ (pics)

Andreas Nicolaides