Employment rose by 3.1% in Q1

Total employment increased by 3.1% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same period in 2018, a provisional estimate of the Statistical Service showed on Friday.

Cystat said that in the 1st quarter of 2019 total employment is estimated at 410.077 persons, of which 360.061 are employees and 50.016 are self-employed.

“The highest percentage increase was observed in the economic activities of Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (NACE R), Real Estate Activities (NACE L) and Construction (ΝΑCE F). Decrease, compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, was observed in the Financial and Insurance Activities (NACE K)”, said the Statistical Service.

The actual hours worked in the 1st quarter of 2019 were estimated at 184.474 thousand, increased by 3.1%, compared with the same period last year.

According to Cystat, total employment in the broad public sector in the 1st quarter of 2019 reached 67.796 persons.

Employment in General Government was 61.792, whereas in Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies employment stood at 6.004 persons.

In General Government which consists of the Government, Non-Profit Organisations and Local Authorities total employment reached 51.706, 6.049 and 4.037 persons respectively.

Employment in the Broad Public Sector increased by 416 persons (0.62%) compared with the same quarter of 2018. Employment in Central Government rose by 437 persons (0.76%) and in Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies by 100 persons (1.69%) while it fell by 121 persons (-2.91%) in Local Authorities.

Compared with the 4th quarter of 2018, employment in the Broad Public Sector decreased by 555 persons (-0.81%). The employment both in Central Government and in Local Authorities decreased by 467 persons (-0.80%) and 155 persons (-3.70%) respectively while in Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies it rose by 67 persons (1.13%).

