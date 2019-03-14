Employment in the broad public sector increases in 4th quarter of 2018

Employment in the broad public sector increased in the 4th quarter of 2018, figures released by the Statistical Service showed on Thursday.
The number of employees in the broad public sector in the last quarter of the previous year rose to 68,351 persons, of which 62,414 in the General Government and 5,937 in the Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies.
In the General Government which consists of the Government, Non-Profit Organisations and the Local Authorities the number of employees stood at 51,915, 6,307 and 4,192 persons respectively.
The employment in the broad public sector increased by 1,085 persons or 1.61% compared to the same quarter of 2017. The employment in the Central Government increased by 1,044 persons (1.83%) and by 65 persons (1.11%) in Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies, while a decrease of 24 persons (-0.57%) was recorded in the Local Authorities.
Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, the employment in the broad public sector increased by 1,527 persons (2.29%). The employment in the Central Government increased by 1,577 persons or 2.7%.
(Cyprus News Agency)