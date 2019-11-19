Employers cautious over set-up of a Single Inspection Service

The picture is getting clearer over a draft bill providing for the establishment of a Single Inspection Service with 28 Labour Ministry related laws coming under its umbrella, according to Phileleftheros.

Insiders have said that Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou is to meet again this week with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KEVE) and the Cyprus Employers Federation (OEB) for a new round of talks aiming to clear fresh objections raised by them in a letter sent sent to the Ministry last week. Both KEVE and OEB argue that the bill still has non-clarified pending issues.

Their main concerns focus on inspections to be carried out by ministry officers, the administrative fines to be imposed but also other provisions affecting the operation of a business.

However, the Minister seems unwilling to accept amendments that change the philosophy of the bill. Emilianidou has already told parliament that she would only consider amending provisions of the bill if the rights of workers remain protected and businesses are shielded from unfair competition.

Insiders also said that the government wants to close this issue as soon as possible, as the adoption of the bill will help to strengthen the legislation on undeclared work. At the same time, trade unions believe that the social dialogue has been exhausted.

Members of the House Labour Committee seem determined to pass the bill on November 29 no matter if agreement between the government and the employers’ organisations is reached.

The majority of the parties feel that the dialogue has been exhausted, since the bill includes many proposals by both employers and trade unions. The bill has been pending before parliament for the past two years and countless meetings of relevant parliamentary Committee have taken place. The bill has been revised many times to satisfy all stakeholders, especially employers and unions.

