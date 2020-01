Emirates looking for Cabin Crew in Cyprus

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for Cypriot candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline is holding a Cabin Crew recruitment Open Day in Nicosia on Monday, January 6 at 9 am sharp at The Landmark Hotel (98 Arch. Makarios III Avenue, Nicosia).

The airline is looking for both women and men with an open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented working attitude, to deliver its award-winning onboard experience to customers. Candidates hoping to give their careers a flying start can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to register online on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the Open Day.

Candidates must meet set criteria: they should be at least 21 years of age at the time of joining, have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes and be able to adapt to new people, new places and new situations. For further information about the venues, selection process including the assessment day dress code and tutorials, visit http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

Emirates currently flies to 159 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 269 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft. Emirates offers candidates an outstanding career opportunity, in-depth training as well as an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team of cabin crew from over 135 nationalities including Cypriots.

Cabin Crew are offered a complete employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as tax-free income, free first-rate shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. For many of Emirates’ cabin crew team, the company’s attractive concessional travel benefits for themselves and their extended family are a big advantage – particularly as Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s network spanning six continents.