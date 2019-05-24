Menu
Emergency exercise at Larnaca airport (photos)

May 24, 2019 at 12:23pm

A partial emergency exercise was successfully completed on Friday at Larnaca airport, Hermes airports said.

Various government and non-governmental departments and services participated.

The exercise scenario involved a light aviation aircraft veering off the runway during landing and crashing in a wetland located within the airport premises.

Soon, the emergency services arrived at the scene and rescue operations commenced.

The exercise is part of the ongoing efforts to improve the level of readiness and coordination of airport services during emergency situations.

According to Hermes Airports, the findings of the exercise will be evaluated, in order to further improve the emergency response levels and the overall performance of the various services.

