Eleftheria Square benches’ flaky coatings ‘not a big problem’

Nicosia Municipality has described the flaky coatings of Eleftheria Square’s recently-installed benches as “not a big, or substantial problem.”
And it also explained that the special anti-graffiti material used is what causes the flaky coatings.
The Municipality’s written response on Tuesday came after a Phileleftheros report.
“The flaky coatings spotted on some benches are not because of the paint but because of the special anti-graffiti material used for their protection,” it also said.
“The specific flaky coatings were spotted from the time of their installation and the manufacturers who were immediately informed said that upon completion of the installation of all benches they will send a special team to Cyprus for an on-site inspection and for repair,” it added.
