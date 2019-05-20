Elderly tourist found dead on Paphos beach

A 70 year old man was found dead on the beach in front of a hotel in Kato Paphos on Monday morning, philenews reports.
It said that according to police inquiries the deceased is a tourist who has been on holiday in Paphos for the past few days.
He was spotted by members of the public who called the police. The man was wearing his swimsuit and his clothes were nearby.
An ambulance took the man to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
Police investigations continue. Philenews said the man is believed to have lost consciousness when he came out of the sea. There were no external injuries and police have ruled out foul play at first sight.