Eight in ten Cypriots recycle batteries, AFIS President tells CNA

Eight in ten Cypriots recycle batteries, AFIS President Chris Christodoulou has told CNA, noting that the organization is intensifying its efforts even more aiming to persuade everyone that recycling batteries is a must.

In an interview with Cyprus News Agency and replying to a question as to how satisfied the company is after 10 years of presence in Cyprus, Christodoulou says that AFIS has “managed to achieve much within this decade.”

“Every year, we manage to collect even more batteries for recycling,” he notes, adding that the fact that in 2018 the organization collected 77 tons of batteries is indicative.

Our effort, he continues, “is to collect 105 tons of batteries which constitutes an EU goal, according to the quantities imported in Cyprus every year.”

AFIS President also says the organization is satisfied with “the continuous upward trajectory of battery collection, adding however that it does not rest in its laurels but rather “we intensify our efforts even more in order to have better results in this area.”

Certainly, he notes, “nothing would have been possible without the help of the Cypriot people. Thanks to the efforts of the public every year we manage to collect even more batteries.”

Asked where the batteries collected end up, Christodoulou says that once the batteries are collected from AFIS bins they are temporarily stored in special containers, who are situated in a central storage facility on the basis of the specifications provided for in the relevant legislation and licenses issued.

“Once a load of approximately 20 tons is complete, then it is exported in EU licensed units abroad to be managed,” he explains.

Replying to a question as to whether there is room for improvement, he says that “clearly there is always room for improvement.”

Our organization, Christodoulou assures, does its utmost to reach both national and European targets.

On the basis of current legislation, he says, at least 45% of batteries available in the market should be collected.

It goes without saying, AFIS President notes, that “our efforts on a communications level will become more intensive, more systematic, more methodical in order to be able to meet the high targets set by the EU.”

He expresses the hope that with the help of the Cypriot public we will be successful.

Asked about the goals AFIS has set for the next two years and about the key problems it is faced with, he says that the organisation’s primary goal “was and continues to be to increase the amount of batteries collected for recycling.”

It is our wish to overcome any obstacles standing in the way of fulfilling that goal, he adds.

We want to persuade all citizens about the importance of recycling batteries, so that we can recycle the highest possible number of batteries, he notes.

Christodoulou further refers to AFIS’ belief that the implementation of programs such as “pay as you throw” will help it meet this target, because it would oblige citizens who do not recycle to do so.

He expresses the wish that the government and relevant authorities will implement the specific programmes which would greatly help the organisation’s work.

Asked whether he believes Cypriots are sufficiently aware about recycling matters he replies that “Cypriots are aware of the importance of recycling batteries due to the toxicity they contain.”

A poll which took place in 2018 on behalf of AFIS, he says, “found that eight in ten Cypriots recycle their batteries.”

This is very encouraging as an indication of public feeling, he notes, reiterating however that AFIS will intensify even more its efforts.

“Our goal is to manage to persuade all Cypriots that recycling batteries is a must,” he says.

