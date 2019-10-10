EFG International is a global private banking group offering private banking and asset management services and is headquartered in Zurich. Its registered shares (EFGN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

As a leading Swiss private bank, EFG International has a presence in major financial centres and growth markets. It has strong roots in Switzerland, with Zurich, Geneva and Lugano serving as key hubs for the governance and operation of the bank. EFG International operates in around 40 locations worldwide, with a network spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas and the Middle East.

As one of the best-capitalised Swiss private banks, EFG International is a financial partner that offers the security and solidity needed to provide clients with effective support. An entrepreneurial spirit has shaped the bank since it was established in 1995, enabling it to develop hands-on solutions and to build long-lasting client relationships.

Entrepreneurial and solution-driven

At EFG, Client Relationship Officers have always viewed themselves as entrepreneurs who are here to serve clients. They are focused on developing the right solutions for their clients and their profile. EFG favours an open platform architecture and refrains from using standardised products or setting sales targets for its own products.

At EFG, Client Relationship Officers are passionate about cultivating long-term relationships that are founded on trust and offer hands-on solutions. This approach is one of the hallmarks of EFG and its understanding of private banking – making it a reliable partner to clients.

Close to clients

EFG combines a global focus with a strong local presence. The bank is present in selected locations around the globe and with experienced specialists who know and manage the business at a local level. Thanks to its proximity to clients, EFG International can offer comprehensive advice that takes account of local culture and practices.

Key facts at a glance

• Founded in 1995

• Headquartered in Zurich, with key hubs in Geneva and Lugano

• Around 40 locations across all time zones in Europe, Asia Pacific, North and Latin America, Middle East

• Assets under Management: CHF 147.6 bn (as of 30 June 2019)

• Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (EFGN) since 2005

• Largest shareholders: EFG Bank European Financial Group (43.5%) and BTG Pactual (29.3%)

• Chair: John A. Williamson

• Chief Executive Officer: Giorgio Pradelli

EFG’s presence in Cyprus

Custody & depository services

EFG’s presence in Cyprus was established in 2015, acting as a gateway to provide our clients with access to all jurisdictions in which EFG International is present, including Zurich, London, Luxembourg, Monaco, Singapore and Hong Kong.

EFG’s Cyprus business is a branch of EFG Bank (Luxembourg) SA, which is a 100% subsidiary of EFG Bank in Switzerland, and the main hub for EFG’s business in Continental Europe.

Our offering

Since July 2017, EFG’s Cyprus branch offers depositary and custody services to local Alternative Investment Funds, in compliance with the AIFM Directive. For this, our local teams can leverage on EFG’s established processes and systems as well as on the in-depth expertise and research capabilities of its group-wide Investment Solutions platform. Our local and global teams have a deep understanding of a wide range of asset classes; from traditional listed equities to more exotic assets such as arts, private equity, or real estate.

EFG Fund Services in Cyprus provide a unique combination of comprehensive fund services and the first-class service of a private bank, characterised by a high level of personal and customised service.

We offer AIFMD compliant depositary services to a wide range of alternative investment funds. Our private banking approach provides clients with a superior tailour-made service, leveraging on the expertise of our dedicated teams, covering the full scope of activities.

Safekeeping of financial assets

Ownership verification of other assets

Extended due diligence control of other assets (onsite visits, assessment and control of storage facilities)

Cash flow monitoring

Supervision and oversight duties such as investment compliance, regulatory restrictions, asset valuation and control of delegated activities

Assurance that transactions are settled in compliance with the rules applicable to the market where the transaction is executed

Currently EFG is the only international investment-grade-rated bank offering depository services in Cyprus.

Our depositary services are offered directly from our branch in Cyprus with certain services being delegated to the EFG Luxembourg hub. In particular, the bank accounts of all clients / funds of EFG’s Cyprus branch are opened and maintained in Luxembourg, whereas EFG in Geneva acts as the global custodian.

Contact details

Want to know more? Feel free to contact us directly!

EFG Cyprus Branch

23 Kennedy Avenue

Globe House

1075 Nicosia

T: (+357) 22 025 903

@: [email protected]\

Costas Stylianou

Branch Manager & Director Business Development

EFG Cyprus

[email protected]

Constantinos Papanastasiou

Senior Manager Fund Services

EFG Funds Services Cyprus

[email protected]