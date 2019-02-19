€400 computer grant for needy secondary school pupils

Second year secondary school pupils from vulnerable groups as well as pupils in the preparatory class of night schools are eligible for €400 in funding to buy a computer, the Ministry of Education announced.
The pupils eligible to receive the funding are those who receive/or their parents receive state assistance or the minimum guaranteed income.
“The Ministry remains committed to the basic objective of upgrading our education system and providing quality education to our young people. One of the most important challenges for modern societies is to respond and provide solutions as our youth are called to prepare for a particularly demanding and competitive working environment,” the Ministry said in its announcement.
For more information contact the Ministry of Education via phone at 22800667 or via email at [email protected].