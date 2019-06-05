Education Ministry adds more options at technical schools

Cabinet has approved four new curriculum options at the island’s technical schools to be implemented with the new school year as it seeks to link secondary education with the current and future needs of the job market.

According to an official announcement pupils at technical schools will have the additional options of beauty care, shipping professions, wine making and dairy and cheese making. The hairdressing option will be boosted, the announcement added.

The Education Ministry said these additional options will enhance employment opportunities for graduates and allow them to continue their studies at tertiary level.