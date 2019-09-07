Education Minister: Ala will return to her school with the support of the head teacher

The opportunity to talk with the student who was kicked out of a school in Nicosia because she was wearing a headscarf, had today the Education Minister, Costas Chambiaouris.
Mr. Chambiaouris, had a meeting today with the girl, her parents and the head teacher who prevent the student from entering the school.
Talking to the press, after the meeting, everyone expressed the feeling that the incident was an “unfortunate event”.
The student will return back to her school on Monday, with the support of the head teacher.
At the same time the investigation around the incident is undergoing and on Monday it is expected to have a result.
Με πρωτοβουλία μας λύθηκε το θέμα με τον καλύτερο τρόπο και η Άλαα συνεχίζει να φοιτά στο σχολείο της, με την πλήρη στήριξη του Διευθυντή της, του ΥΠΠΑΝ και του ΔΜΓΕ. Οι πολιτικές μας προάγουν τη διασφάλιση των ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων, χωρίς φυλετική, θρησκευτική ή άλλη διάκριση. pic.twitter.com/uDDs8bNNy0
— Kostas Champiaouris (@KChampiaouris) September 7, 2019