Menu
Local

Education Minister: Ala will return to her school with the support of the head teacher

September 7, 2019 at 4:58pm
Edited by

The opportunity to talk with the student who was kicked out of a school in Nicosia because she was wearing a headscarf, had today the Education Minister, Costas Chambiaouris.

Mr. Chambiaouris, had a meeting today with the girl, her parents and the head teacher who prevent the student from entering the school.

Talking to the press, after the meeting, everyone expressed the feeling that the incident was an “unfortunate event”.

The student will return back to her school on Monday, with the support of the head teacher.

At the same time the investigation around the incident is undergoing and on Monday it is expected to have a result.

You May Also Like

Local
September 7, 2019

2.5-year-old in hospital after near drowning

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
September 7, 2019

Next steps in Cyprus talks to be defined during Guterres’ separate meetings with leaders in NY

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
September 7, 2019

4kg of cannabis found in the car of a 45-year-old man

Andreas Nicolaides