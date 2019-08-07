EDEK requests government intervention on fuel prices

The Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK) has issued a statement demanding the state intervene to curb the unreasonable increase in the retail price of fuel.

EDEK said that, while the cost of fuel has declined by 10% abroad since July 9, Cyprus saw the price rising instead.

“According to the Fuel Retail Price Observatory in June 2019 the average price of unleaded 95 was €1.1193 per litre, whereas today it stands at €1.227,” the statement said.

“The unreasonable increase reaffirms EDEK’s position from last year, when it was the only party that had asked the government to donate €45 million in order to help the most vulnerable parts of the population.”

