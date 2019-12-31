Ecologists Movement: Trees illegally cut down in Nicosia

The Ecologists Movement has reported the illegal cutting of 8 trees in Strovolos, Nicosia, philenews reports.
As per the movement’s announcement “another environmental crime took place in Nicosia where the Department of Public Works uprooted eight large trees along Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue. According to residents in the area, opposite Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue are the homes of residents of Ptolemaidos Street, and the only natural fence between them and the 24-hour noise and pollution of the busy avenue were those trees.”
Members of the movement have visited the location and are calling on the competent authorities to “immediately restore the natural barrier by installing noise-absorbing panels or greenery of equal height and density.”