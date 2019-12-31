Menu
Local

Ecologists Movement: Trees illegally cut down in Nicosia

December 31, 2019 at 1:48pm
Edited by

The Ecologists Movement has reported the illegal cutting of 8 trees in Strovolos, Nicosia, philenews reports.

As per the movement’s announcement “another environmental crime took place in Nicosia where the Department of Public Works uprooted eight large trees along Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue. According to residents in the area, opposite Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue are the homes of residents of Ptolemaidos Street, and the only natural fence between them and the 24-hour noise and pollution of the busy avenue were those trees.”

Members of the movement have visited the location and are calling on the competent authorities to “immediately restore the natural barrier by installing noise-absorbing panels or greenery of equal height and density.”

You May Also Like

Local
December 31, 2019

Road cameras, harsher penalties for serious traffic offences in 2020

Annie Charalambous
Local
December 31, 2019

Pomos dam the first to overflow in Cyprus (photos)

Annie Charalambous
Local
December 31, 2019

Israeli Ambassador: Signing of EastMed intergovernmental agreement a significant progress

Andreas Nicolaides