Easter price observatory: How much do meat and flaounes cost?

The Consumer Protection Service has carried out a survey of retail prices for Easter, covering meat and flaounes, sweet and savoury.

As regards meat, the survey covered 97 points of sale, including large and small supermarkets and local butchers, while for flaounes they covered 68 points of sale (large and small supermarkets and bakeries). Prices are for April 23.

It publishes the maximum, minimum and average price for a range of cuts of meat– lamb, kid, pork, beef, chicken and rabbit — as well as for flaounes. The data is also reproduced in excel per outlet.

The price observatory is a useful tool for consumers and enhances transparency and competition in the market, the ministry said. But it clarified that the observatory is intended as a guide and does not constitute a recommendation nor can it replace consumers’ own market research consumers, based on their preferences and needs. Moreover, the observatory does not intend to suggest to consumers where they should shop.

It notes that there are differences in quality in the products covered which cannot be covered by the price observatory and consumers should therefore carry out their own market research.

All the information is available on the service’s website on: www.consumer.gov.cy.