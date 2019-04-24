Easter Events 2019 – Germasogeia Municipality

The Municipality of Germasogeia, is organising once more its Easter events, in order to revive the customs and traditions of our country, and invites all the municipality residents and visitors to enjoy the celebrations together.

Easter events program:

EASTER MONDAY – 29/4/2019

At 16:00 in the afternoon, traditional games are scheduled, such as sack races, spoon races, games with oranges/lemons, rope/galley, etc. at the Hunters park, in the village of Germasogeia next to the stadium (artificial turf).

At the same place, during the event:

There will be presented entertainment with traditional dances from the Dance Team of Germasogeia Cultural Group under the guidance of Costas Kareklas along with music from a professional DJ.

There will be bouncy castles for the children.

SKE Germasogeia will be operating a kiosk.

EASTER TUESDAY – 30/4/2019

At 17:00, in the afternoon, a football match will be held between ‘Married vs Single”, at the stadium (plastic turf) in the Village of Germasogeia.

At 19:00 in the evening, in the same area a raffle will be carried out, and the proceeds will be donated to SKE Germasogeia.

WEDNESDAY – 1/5/2019

Theatrical Performance “Coffeehouse Hani” by the Cultural Club of Germasogeia at the Outdoor Theater of the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Germasogeia at 20:00.

Free entrance.

From Monday, April 29, 2019 – 08:00

To Wednesday, May 01, 2019 – 17:00