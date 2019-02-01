Earlier deadline proposed for new Nicosia-Troodos road

Transport Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou on Friday proposed an earlier deadline for the completion of a new Nicosia-Troodos road.

The improved timetable was presented by the Minister to the House Communications and Works Committee.

According to the timetable, work on the first part of the road, from Astromeritis to Evrychou, will begin in December 2020 with the aim to be completed by 2023.

Work on the second part of the project, a 19 km long road from Denia to Astromeritis, is expected to follow after 2023.

A request for tenders will be made in April 2023 while more plans will be announced by March 2020, the Minister said.

Diko MP Marinos Moushiouttas expressed his satisfaction over the answers given by the Minister before the Committee. “Diko is aware of the difficulties and the financial cost this project entails. We should all be aware that citizens of rural Nicosia communities experience road hazards and economic downturn due to the lack of an efficient road network in the wider west Nicosia region.”

He added that following pressure from the Committee the Transport Ministry has come up with a new, significantly improved timetable.

“Finally a project that communities of Nicosia and Nicosia itself need, will be realised, which will encourage residents of rural areas to remain in their communities” Disy MP Efthymios Diplaros said.

Akel MP Christakis Giovanis talked about the necessity of the project and said that his party will keep track of the timetable. “Akel will monitor the timetable and has already asked the Minister to update the Committee over the matter every six months,” he said.