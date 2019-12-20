Menu
EAC says will not cut power because of outstanding bills over holidays

December 20, 2019 at 12:35pm
No households will be without power over the holidays because of outstanding bills, the Electricity Authority said on Friday.

It said that for the period of December 23 to January 7,  it will continue to supply electricity to all households.

“Household consumers whose electricity has been cut because of outstanding payments can apply to be reconnected at any EAC citizen’s service centre. The application will be examined in accordance with the client’s ability to enter a repayment plan,” it said.

Consumers who have been charged with stealing electricity are not eligible, it clarified.

