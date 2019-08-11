€9000 fine for duty free cigarettes, tobacco

Two men aged 63 and 54 were handed down a €9000 fine after police discovered a large amount of duty free tobacco at a Limassol home.

Police said that at around 10 am on Sunday morning they had searched the 54 year old’s home and found 107 cartons containing 1,070 packets of cigarettes and five kilos of tobacco for which duty had not been paid.

The man was arrested. Testimony then led police to the second man who said he owned the tobacco.

Customs officials took over, fined the two men and confiscated the tobacco.

