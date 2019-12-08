€3,300 stolen from Aradippou home as owner slept

Aradippou police are investigating the theft of €3,300 in cash taken from the wallet of a 65 year old man as he slept at home, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that the man had filed a complaint on Saturday that between 9 pm and 7 am of December 6 and 7 someone had broken into his home and made off with his wallet and a bunch of keys that were in his trousers’ pocket. The wallet contained cash of €3,300.

Police who visited the house determined that the burglar or burglars had gained access from an aluminum sliding door that was closed but not locked and exited from the main entrance of the house which was locked from the inside.

Aradippou police are investigating.