€11.2m contract for Tersephanou dam signed

The contract has been signed for the construction of a dam in Tersephanou that will be used to store recycled water from the Larnaca sewage tratment plant to irrigate cultivations in the area, the government has announced.

The €11.2m project will be completed in two years. It is seen as an important infrastructure project which will contribute to making use of recycled water, in line with the revised strategy on water management approved by cabinet last June.

This strategy recognises the importance of implementing the appropriate strategies to deal with aridity. A key concern is ensuring adequate water supplies and improving the country’s water resources by constructing projects to use recycled water.

The contracts were signed by the director of the Water Development Department Charalambos Hadjipakkos and Nicos Agisilaou on behalf of the contracting company, Iacovou Construction Ltd.

The Tersephanou dam is part of a wider €25m project for the use of recycled water in Larnaca which, it is anticipated, will be co-financed by the EU’s cohesion fund. The project also includes a central pipe to transfer the recycled water from the sewage treatment plant to the dam and distribution networks to the areas to be irrigated for which tenders are still to be announced.