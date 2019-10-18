Menu
Updated: Dutch tourist rescued after falling down ravine in Akamas

October 18, 2019 at 8:41pm
A  40 year old Dutch tourist who fell into a ravine in the Akamas at around 5 pm on Friday has been rescued by first responders and taken to Paphos Hospital with a fractured ankle, philenews reports.

It said the woman was hiking on the Aphrodite nature trail when under conditions which are being investigated she lost her balance and fell down a ravine.

The woman, who is in Paphos on a short holiday, was able to alert her tourist accommodation on her mobile telephone  and they in turn called police.

Police, fire fighters and members of civil defence and other first responders accompanied by a police helicopter went to the scene and were able to locate her immediately. With them were medical staff from Polis Chrysochous hospital. The woman was conscious and was able to communicate with first responders, while medical staff determined that her injuries were not life threatening, it added.

The woman has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

 

 

 

 

