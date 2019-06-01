Dust with maximum temperatures of 38 C inland on Sunday

A warm air mass continues to affect the area and dust is expected in the atmosphere as from Sunday.
In its late afternoon weather forecast, the met office said that Saturday night will be mainly fine with intervals of increased higher cloud.
Locally mainly early in the morning on Sunday there will light fog and low cloud.
Temperatures tonight will fall to 19 C inland and the coasts and 17 C in the mountains.
On Sunday there will be intervals of increased high cloud. Temperatures will be 38 C inland, around 31 C on the coasts and 30 C in the mountains.
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday there will be increased medium and high cloud. Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Monday, edging down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday but remaining above average for the time of year.
The maximum temperatures on Saturday were Nicosia 37 C, Larnaca Airport 29 C, Limassol 31 C, Paphos Airport 28 C. Frenaros 35 C, Prodromos 31 C and Polis Chrysochous 28 C.