Dust and warm weather, with above average temperatures expected

Low pressure is affecting the area and on Sunday afternoon it will be mainly clear with some clouds that might give isolated showers. In the evening it will be mainly clear with some scattered clouds.

On Monday the weather will be mainly clear with increased cloud at intervals. Some dust in the atmosphere is expected. Temperatures will reach 35C inland and on the east coast, 32C on the north coast, 29C on the rest of the island and 27C on higher ground.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday the weather will be mainly clear with some increased cloud at intervals. Dust is expected in the atmosphere which will increase gradually during the three days.

Temperatures will rise gradually from Tuesday to reach above average temperatures for this time of the year.