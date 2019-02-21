Menu
International

Dublin Airport seeks to reunite runaway parrot with owner

February 21, 2019 at 5:06pm
Edited by

Dublin Airport has taken to social media as it seeks to reunite an African grey parrot found during a routine runway inspection.

But the search continues after several people stepped forward saying it is theirs, Euronews reported on Thursday.

Among the responses came help from an unlikely corner as Lidl supermarket posted a tweet, saying a “missing parrot” poster had been seen in one of its stores situated nearby.

“We called the number [on the poster] to check, and it’s his parrot!” the supermarket chain told the airport, promising to send along the person’s details.

However, the airport checked and it was not the owner, so the search continues.

The parrot found at the end of our main runway is getting expert care & is doing well. Several people who have lost an African grey parrot have contacted us & we’re working to reunite her with her rightful owner. We’ll update you when we do. 🦜 🦜 #runwayparrot #runwawayparrot pic.twitter.com/8lHoJBASgp

— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 20, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

International
February 21, 2019

Akita reunited with family, 101 days after California fire

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
February 21, 2019

Operation to end last IS Syria pocket hits evacuation snag

Stelios Marathovouniotis
International
February 21, 2019

At least 70 killed in major Bangladesh blaze, toll likely to rise (video)

Stelios Marathovouniotis