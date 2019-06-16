Drunk driver leaves scene after causing accident on Sunday

Police located a 51-year-old drunk driver who caused an accident and left the scene during the early morning hours of Sunday in Larnaca.

According to CNA, around 1:40 am, the 51-year-old went through a red light on General Timayia avenue and collided with another car.

A 34-year-old woman that was sitting on the passenger’s seat of the other car was slightly injured.

Traffic police officers were called to the scene and managed to locate the 51-year-old’s vehicle as it was damaged and left marks on the road.

The car was found at the suspect’s house, near Rizoelia roundabout in Aradippou.

The 51-year-old tested positive for alcohol with 111μg%, — more than five times the legal limit of 22μg%.

Larnaca traffic police are investigating the case.