Police pulled over a 52-year-old Greek Cypriot under the influence of alcohol driving the wrong way down the Limassol-Paphos highway on Sunday evening. This is the third such case within a month or so.

Police at Kouklia village where the man was taken after he was stopped said he had 133 mg of alcohol recorded in his blood. And that he was also driving with an expired road tax.

The 52-year-old was charged in writing and will appear before court at a later stage.

