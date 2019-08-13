Drunk driver fined  €1900, licence suspended for three months

A 21 year old Indian man was fined €1900 and had his driving licence suspended for three months after he crashed his car into the Larnaca Airport roundabout sign while driving under the influence of alcohol at 6.30 am on Monday.

Larnaca traffic police chief Haris Hadjiyiasemi told the Cyprus News Agency that the driver had tested more than seven times over the legal limit for alcohol with 67 mg rather than the legal limit of 7 mg because he is a young driver.

He had also refused to accompany police to the police station but had instead pushed a police officer and created a public disturbance before finally going with the police.

On Tuesday Larnaca district court fined him €1,159 for the traffic offences — of which he must pay €700 immediately and the remainder within three months, and another €750 for creating a public disturbance and assaulting a police officer. His driver’s licence was suspended for three months.

His passenger, who owns the car, will appear in court on a later date on charges of allowing the defendant to drive recklessly and cause an accident.

The two were on their way back to Limassol from Ayia Napa and ended up at the airport.

