Local

Drunk driver causes accident, three times over the limit

October 27, 2019 at 5:35pm
A drunk driver caused an accident on Saturday evening when driving the wrong way down Nicosia-Limassol highway while heading towards the coastal town.

The 45-year-old driver was stopped by police near Alambra exit at around 11 pm after causing an accident near Mosfiloti. This involved a second driver who hit the barrier trying to avoid a head-on collision.

The second driver was taken to hospital, treated for minor injuries and discharged, police said.

The drunk driver, who was given a breathalyser and found to be more than three times over the limit, was arrested and released hours later after being charged.

 

