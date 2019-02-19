Dromolaxia is a village near Larnaca International Airport, in Larnaca District, Cyprus and it is joined with the community of Meneou.
It has been a settlement since the Middle Bronze Age and it is very close to the salt lakes of Alyki. Besides the lakes with the charming flamingo you can also visit the Hala Sultan Tekke which is located at the main Salt Lake and the famous Kamares (arches) of Larnaca.
The Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipality offers couples the chance to get married in a beautiful wedding chamber within the Town Hall.