Driver who caused Kato Paphos fatal accident remanded

A 22 year old man who is involved in a fatal car accident that took place in Poseidonos Avenue, Kato Paphos on Friday was remanded in custody for one day.
The accident occurred at around 14.45 pm on Friday. The car hit a pedestrian as he was walking on the pavement in the heart of the tourist area of Kato Paphos.
The pedestrian, a tourist, was rushed to Paphos hospital with critical injuries where despite doctors’ best efforts he succumbed to his injuries.
An alco test on the driver showed no trace of alcohol. He told police that he had lost control of his car and it had climbed on to the pavement and hit the pedestrian.
Read more:
Paphos: Pedestrian fatally injured by car while walking on pavement