Driver killed in Evrychou road collision, biker critically injured in Paralimni

A 66 year old man was killed in a road collision in Evrychou on Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of deaths on the island’s roads to 17 so far this year.

Police named the victim as Christakis Yiangou from Nicosia.

A police spokesman told the Cyprus News Agency that the accident occurred at around 5.05 pm outside the Evrychou fire station when a car driven by the victim was involved in a head on collision with a concrete mixer truck.

Yiangou was trapped in his vehicle and was cut loose by the fire service. He was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was taken to Nicosia hospital.

This is the fourth road fatality in recent days. Three people, two of them bikers, were killed in traffic accidents last weekend.

Meanwhile, a 17 year old biker is in critical condition after his bike collided with a vehicle in Paralimni, throwing him onto the road. The biker was not wearing a helmet.