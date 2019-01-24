Menu
Local

Driver jailed for 20 days for speeding

January 24, 2019 at 12:28pm

The Nicosia District Court on Thursday sentenced a 31 year old man to 20 days in jail and suspended his driver’s licence for five months for speeding.

He was also handed a 1000 euro fine, suspended for two years.

The 31 year old was caught doing 200 km per hour on the Nicosia-Limassol highway at 2 am on Tuesday. The speed limit is 100 km.

He also underwent an alco-test with a final reading of 23 mg. The legal limit is 22 mg.

He was then arrested and taken to Nisou police station where he remained in custody.

