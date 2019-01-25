Driver jailed for 15 days after being caught 5 times over limit

Nicosia district court on Friday ordered a 38 year old man jailed for 15 days for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The court also suspended his driver’s licence for three months.
The man was stopped by traffic police in Nicosia on June 3 last year.
He underwent an alco-test with a final reading of 107μg℅ — nearly five times the legally permitted limit of 22μg℅.
The courts have recently adopted a tougher stance for road offences. This week two men were handed down prison sentences for speeding.
Read more