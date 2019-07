A man was injured on Tuesday afternoon after the truck he was driving fell from an overpass on Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway, near Xylotymbou.

SBA police said that, under conditions which are being investigated, the man lost control of the vehicle and fell from the overpass, landing on a nearby field.

British bases authorities arrived at the scene and arranged for his transfer to Larnaca General Hospital.

According to information, he is out of immediate danger.