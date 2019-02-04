Driver caught driving 219 km per hour; second driver arrested for drunk driving

A 55 year old driver was caught speeding at 219 km per hour on the highway from Rizoelia roundabout to Kalo Chorio on Sunday and will appear in court on Tuesday, police said.
The speed limit in the area is 100 km. Moreover police said the car did not have front number plates.
He was arrested, charged in writing and signed a bond for €500 to appear in court on Tuesday.
Earlier, a 35 year old driver from the Larnaca district was arrested on Sunday morning after he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police said the 35 year was stopped on Eleftheria Avenue in Meneou in the Larnaca district.
An initial alco-test gave a reading of 189 mg and a final reading 96 mg. The legal limit is 9 mg.
The driver was arrested and will appear in Larnaca District Court where he will will charged.
Kiti police are investigating.