Drama Short Film Festival travels to Lemesos, Lefkosia, Larnaka and Pafos with two-day screenings of Greek films that received awards and distinctions at the 2018 festival edition.

Programme of screenings:
La Ultima Hija / Evi Karabatsou (21’)
En Partie / Anastasia Melia Eleftheriou (16’)
Calling / Artemis Anastasiadou (16’)
Go for Broke / Marinos Sklavounakis (30’)
Beyond Good &Evil or (The exuberantly painful process of teething) / Alexandros Papathanasopoulos (12’)
Vourvourou / Karina Logotheti (22’)
The Sound / Antony Petrou(15’)
Avanos / Panayiotis Haramis (20’)

Duration: 155′

Venue:
Rialto Theatre
Andrea Drousioti 19
Platia Iroon
Lemesos 3603, Cyprus
Phone: 7777 7745
Website: www.rialto.com.cy

Free entrance
Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 20:30
To Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Region : LEMESOS

City : LEMESOS MUNICIPALITY

Praxia Aresti