DP World Limassol welcomed record number of cruise vessels in November

A record number of cruise vessels arrived at the Limassol port in November, making it the busiest cruise month of the year.

DP World Limassol welcomed 25 cruise ships, including Jewel of the Seas, MSC Lirica/Opera, Viking Star/Sky arriving at the New Cruise Terminal bringing more than 34,000 passengers who had the opportunity to visit the city of Limassol and experience Cyprus in many different ways through organised excursions, contributing to the local economy.

Moreover, the two duty-free shops at the New Passenger Terminal served the cruise passengers arriving at the Limassol port, enhancing their overall tourism experience.

In statements, the Commercial Manager of DP World Limassol, Lazaros Charalambous, said: “We are particularly excited for the number of cruise arrivals we had at the port in November, since it marked a great success, not only for DP World Limassol but for cruise tourism in general. Awareness of Limassol as a cruise destination has grown significantly in the past two years. However, we are confident that by aligning our marketing efforts with the international marketing campaigns managed by the island’s national tourism agencies, there is a huge opportunity for us to reach an even wider cruise audience. This past month demonstrates that we are one step closer to establishing the Limassol port as a major cruise hub in the Mediterranean”.

DP World, expects 93 cruise ships will have arrived at the Limassol Port by the end of the year, recording a 40% increase compared to 2018. Furthermore, the company expects that this incremental trend will continue into 2020.