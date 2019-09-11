Menu
Downpour in Nicosia brings flooded roads

September 11, 2019 at 4:27pm
Roads in the Latsia and Tseri areas of Nicosia flooded early on Wednesday afternoon after a downpour vindicated  the Met Office’s forecast.

In its early morning forecast, the Met Office had said today would be mainly fine, but that clouds that developed in the afternoon could lead to scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Tonight will be mainly fine with the possibility of low cloud or patchy fog locally.

Tomorrow and  Friday will start off fine but with increased local cloud in the afternoon while Saturday and Sunday will see intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail.

Video from Weather Forecast Cyprus – Tasos Ierodiakonou


Video from Kitas weather:

