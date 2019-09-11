Downpour in Nicosia brings flooded roads

Roads in the Latsia and Tseri areas of Nicosia flooded early on Wednesday afternoon after a downpour vindicated the Met Office’s forecast.

In its early morning forecast, the Met Office had said today would be mainly fine, but that clouds that developed in the afternoon could lead to scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Tonight will be mainly fine with the possibility of low cloud or patchy fog locally.

Tomorrow and Friday will start off fine but with increased local cloud in the afternoon while Saturday and Sunday will see intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail.

