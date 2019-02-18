Double pork chop with crab filling

By chef Marios Hadjiosif

Ingredients

4 double pork cutlets (about 300 gr each)

1 small red cabbage (about 300 gr) in thin strips

2 red apples, peeled and chopped

5 teaspoons of butter

4 tablespoons of honey

4 tablespoons of vinegar

4 tablespoons chicken broth

1 tablespoon of grated carrot

1 tablespoon of chopped celery

Salt and pepper

Honey marinade:

2 cups honey

2 cloves of chopped garlic

3 sprigs of rosemary

1 tablespoon of water

Salt and pepper

Stuffing:

3 medium boiled potatoes cut into cubes

1 liter (4 cups) of cream

½ cup white breadcrumbs

1 egg

1 cup ground toasted bread

1 tablespoon of chopped chives

2 cups crab meat

Salt and pepper

Sauce:

Meat broth

Method

Step 1:

With a sharp knife, make a cut / hole in the cutlets, on the side of the λεαν, and then insert the knife and widen the opening to create a “pocket” for the filling to come in. Then mix all the marinade materials insert them in the hole. Leave them marinated until you prepare the stuffing and the apple-red cabbage.

Step 2:

Apple-red cabbage: Saute the cabbage with the apple on low heat until it withers well. Add the vinegar, broth, honey, salt and pepper and simmer until the liquids evaporate.

Step 3:

Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Mix the potatoes together with other ingredients and fill the pork chops with the mixture. Heat a pan / grill, sprinkle it with some olive oil and roast them well on both sides. Then, continue baking in the oven for another 12-15 minutes. Serve the pork chops with the apple-red cabbage and pour over the warm meat broth.