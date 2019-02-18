Menu
Local Food

Double pork chop with crab filling

By chef Marios Hadjiosif

Ingredients

4 double pork cutlets (about 300 gr each)

1 small red cabbage (about 300 gr) in thin strips

2 red apples, peeled and chopped

5 teaspoons of butter

4 tablespoons of honey

4 tablespoons of vinegar

4 tablespoons chicken broth

1 tablespoon of grated carrot

1 tablespoon of chopped celery

Salt and pepper

Honey marinade:

2 cups honey

2 cloves of chopped garlic

3 sprigs of rosemary

1 tablespoon of water

Salt and pepper

Stuffing:

3 medium boiled potatoes cut into cubes

1 liter (4 cups) of cream

½ cup white breadcrumbs

1 egg

1 cup ground toasted bread

1 tablespoon of chopped chives

2 cups crab meat

Salt and pepper

Sauce:

Meat broth

Method

Step 1:

With a sharp knife, make a cut / hole in the cutlets, on the side of the λεαν, and then insert the knife and widen the opening to create a “pocket” for the filling to come in. Then mix all the marinade materials insert them in the hole. Leave them marinated until you prepare the stuffing and the apple-red cabbage.

Step 2:

Apple-red cabbage: Saute the cabbage with the apple on low heat until it withers well. Add the vinegar, broth, honey, salt and pepper and simmer until the liquids evaporate.

Step 3:

Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Mix the potatoes together with other ingredients and fill the pork chops with the mixture. Heat a pan / grill, sprinkle it with some olive oil and roast them well on both sides. Then, continue baking in the oven for another 12-15 minutes. Serve the pork chops with the apple-red cabbage and pour over the warm meat broth.

You May Also Like

Local Food
February 18, 2019

Salmon tartare with caper

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
February 18, 2019

Choiromeri (dry cured ham) with feta triangles, sweet fig and grape seed

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
February 18, 2019

Spaghetti and meatballs with arkateno breadcrumbs

Eleni Pavlou