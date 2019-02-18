Double pork chop with crab filling

By chef Marios Hadjiosif
Ingredients
4 double pork cutlets (about 300 gr each)
1 small red cabbage (about 300 gr) in thin strips
2 red apples, peeled and chopped
5 teaspoons of butter
4 tablespoons of honey
4 tablespoons of vinegar
4 tablespoons chicken broth
1 tablespoon of grated carrot
1 tablespoon of chopped celery
Salt and pepper
Honey marinade:
2 cups honey
2 cloves of chopped garlic
3 sprigs of rosemary
1 tablespoon of water
Salt and pepper
Stuffing:
3 medium boiled potatoes cut into cubes
1 liter (4 cups) of cream
½ cup white breadcrumbs
1 egg
1 cup ground toasted bread
1 tablespoon of chopped chives
2 cups crab meat
Salt and pepper
Sauce:
Meat broth
Method
Step 1:
With a sharp knife, make a cut / hole in the cutlets, on the side of the λεαν, and then insert the knife and widen the opening to create a “pocket” for the filling to come in. Then mix all the marinade materials insert them in the hole. Leave them marinated until you prepare the stuffing and the apple-red cabbage.
Step 2:
Apple-red cabbage: Saute the cabbage with the apple on low heat until it withers well. Add the vinegar, broth, honey, salt and pepper and simmer until the liquids evaporate.
Step 3:
Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Mix the potatoes together with other ingredients and fill the pork chops with the mixture. Heat a pan / grill, sprinkle it with some olive oil and roast them well on both sides. Then, continue baking in the oven for another 12-15 minutes. Serve the pork chops with the apple-red cabbage and pour over the warm meat broth.