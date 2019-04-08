Double murder: Neighbour recounts ‘nightmare’ night

The neighbour of the couple stabbed to death in their Strovolos home last April, on Monday recounted to Nicosia Criminal Court how the terrified son of the victims had rang her doorbell in the middle of the night to ask for help.

Athena Sideri said she was at home, asleep, when she heard the doorbell ring at 1.30 am. She woke up her son and went to the door where she found the terrified 15 year old boy.

Sideri was appearing as a witness in the trial of Loizos Tzionis, Lefteris Hadjisolomou and Marios Xenophontos who have all pleaded not guilty to the brutal killing of teacher Yiorgos Hadjigeorgiou and his wife Dina Sergiou. The couple were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their home in what police believe was a botched robbery.

She told Nicosia Criminal Court that the youngster had told her that thieves had broken into his house and killed his parents, and that he had been locked in the basement but had managed to escape and seek help.

The teen also told her that one of the two perpetrators who did not have his face covered had told him not to be scared and that he would not kill him because he too had a son.

Sideri said she felt as if she was living a nightmare.

She described the victims as two very good and decent people.

Also testifying in court today were the two paramedics who were called in when the victims were found.

The trial continues on April 12.

The three defendants face seven charges, including premeditated murder, robbery, kidnapping and carrying weapons.

A fourth defendant, Tzionis’ ex-girl friend Sara Siams, has pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiring to commit a robbery and was jailed for four years. She is expected to appear as a witness for the prosecution.

